Basil Joseph won the Best Director award for the Netflix superhero movie Minnal Murali that starred Tovino Thomas in the lead. He mentioned in his Insta post, “I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage.” Mohanlal congratulated the Malayalam filmmaker saying, “You have made our home proud!” Minnal Murali Movie Review: Tovino Thomas Gives Malayalam Movie Buffs a Superhero Worth Rooting for in Basil Joseph’s Netflix Film.

Mohanlal Congratulates Basil Joseph

Congratulations on this feat, dear @basiljoseph25! You have made our home proud! https://t.co/0BzyJjNywn — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 9, 2022

Basil Joseph Wins At Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022

