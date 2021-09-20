What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

South star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer upcoming Telugu action-thriller movie Bheemla Nayak is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film which is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam action-thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been in production for quite some time. Sukumaran himself has now unveiled the first look of Daggubati's character - Daniel Shekar. Along with it, the actor also penned a not talking about how the Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a film very close to his heart and he is excited to see what Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati do in the remake.

Take A Look At The First Look Video Below:

Take A Look At Prithviraj's Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)