Actress and producer Lakshmi Manchu Prasanna was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (August 13) over her alleged involvement in the illegal betting apps case. In a video that has surfaced online, the 47-year-old actress can be seen getting mobbed outside the ED office by media personnel as she arrived for questioning. Their behaviour sparked an angry reaction from Lakshmi, who could be seen warning the reporters, saying, "Behave yourselves." Officials are investigating a money laundering case linked to these platforms. During the interrogation, the actress was questioned about the payments and commissions she received for promoting the apps. Apart from Manchu, other Telugu celebrities involved in the case include Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj. Betting Apps Case: Manchu Lakshmi Appears Before Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad in Illegal Betting Apps (Watch Video).

Lakshmi Manchu Snaps at Paps Outside ED Office in Hyderabad

