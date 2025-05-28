Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has been diagnosed with dengue. His health condition has led to a temporary halt in the shooting of his upcoming film, OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. When he felt unwell, the actor was shooting for the upcoming pan-India film in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, Mumbai, where he started feeling unwell. A source close to the production team told Bollywood Hungama, "Emraan Hashmi was shooting in Aarey Colony, Goregaon - an area known for its high vegetation and mosquito population. He began experiencing symptoms consistent with dengue and upon medical consultation, was advised to undergo tests. The results unfortunately, confirmed the diagnosis." However, official confirmations from the actor's team are yet to be made. For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his Telugu debut with OG. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 25, 2025. They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan, Sriya Reddy and Priyanka Mohan’s Telugu Action Film To Release Worldwide on September 27; Check New Poster!.

Emraan Hashmi Down With Dengue Amid ‘OG’ Shooting

