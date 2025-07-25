A viral video allegedly shows a screening of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 at a UK Cineworld cinema theatre being disrupted when Pawan Kalyan fans threw confetti in the auditorium. The theatre staff rightfully halted the screening and reprimanded the audience for their unruly behaviour. A spectator captured the whole lecturing on their phone and shared it on TikTok, where the video subsequently went viral. ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie: Part 1’ Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines in Ambitious Period Epic That Struggles With Execution and Consistency.

Watch the Viral Video:

A group of people threw confetti during a screening of Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the UK, disrupting the show. The staff rightly stopped the film and called them out. This kind of hooliganism is unacceptable and deserves strong condemnation. pic.twitter.com/hPfXuPlLXj — Meru (@MeruBhaiya) July 24, 2025

