Ram Charan has made his appearance on the popular talk show, Good Morning America 3 aka GMA3. A video has been released that showcases the Tollywood superstar discussing about RRR’s international success, the film receiving numerous accolades and how SS Rajamouli is considered as ‘India’s Steven Spielberg’. He is also heard sharing about “Naatu Naatu” song earning nomination in the Best Original Song category at this year’s Oscars by contending against other international hit tracks. Ram Charan even talks about wifey Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s pregnancy and how much new dad fear he has as they gear up to welcome their first child. Ram Charan Poses With Fans Ahead of His Appearance on Good Morning America 3! See RRR Star’s Viral Pics From NYC’s Times Square.

Ram Charan On Good Morning America

