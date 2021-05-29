On the occasion of his birthday today (May 29), filmmaker Prasanth Varma took to social media and announced his next project which will be Telugu cinema’s first superhero film. Titled Hanu-Man, the first visuals from the movie look spectacular. Reportedly, the cast of the film will be revealed soon.

This time I’m coming with my favourite Genre!! 😊 Fasten your seat belts to dive into a new cinematic universe! 💥 “HANU-MAN”✨ The First Original Superhero Film in Telugu🦸🏻https://t.co/CH4EQA7oDT#HanuManTheFilm #HanuMan#PV4 — Zombie Varma (@PrasanthVarma) May 29, 2021

