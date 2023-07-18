Jailer is the upcoming action thriller starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead alongside Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar among others. The plot of Nelson Dilipkumar’s film has been revealed and it is sure to leave fans intrigued. The synopsis of Jailer reads, “A gang tries to rescue their leader from the prison, where others are stuck at a problem. The jailer of the prison shows off to stop them all.” Jailer Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Shows Fans Hookstep of ‘Kaavaalaa’ Song on Insta and Her Dance Moves Are Too Handle (Watch Video).

Jailer Plot

#Jailer official synopsis !! "A gang tries to rescue their leader from the prison, where others are stuck at a problem. The jailer of the prison shows off to stop them all" pic.twitter.com/0nWfq5IFf9 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)