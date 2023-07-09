The makers of Jailer recently dropped the first single titled “Kaavaalaa” and it set internet on fire. Tamannaah Bhatia’s hot dance moves with superstar Rajinikanth alongside her left fans stunned. The actress has now shared a reel on Instagram in which she’s seen dancing to the hookstep of “Kaavaalaa” and her sizzling moves are a must see. Jailer Song ‘Kaavaalaa’: Rajinikanth's Swag and Tamannaah Bhatia's Sizzling Dance Moves Are Fab in This Energetic Track (Watch Lyric Video).

Tamannaah Bhatia Dance Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Watch Lyric Video Of Kaavaalaa Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)