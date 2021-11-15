The first look from the much-awaited Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is finally out! The makers today (November 15) unveiled the look of superstar Vijay Sethupathi from the multi-starrer. The poster sees the actor as Rambo with three faces. The South movie also stars Nayanthara and Samantha.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)