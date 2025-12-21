Just days after actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans at a song launch event for The Raja Saab in Hyderabad, Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced a similar situation on Sunday (December 21). In a video that has surfaced online, the Citadel actress was seen stepping out for an event in Hyderabad. The video, shared on Reddit, shows Samantha making her way to the stage from her car. However, the crowd was huge and extremely reckless, making it difficult for the actress to walk without the assistance of her security team. As the crowd closed in on her, her security personnel were seen holding her hand and escorting her safely back to her car. Despite the chaotic situation, the actress maintained her composure throughout. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Gawaar (uncultured) hai saale." Another wrote, "It's disgusting how they are grabbing at her saree like that. This cannot be tolerated." ‘Pack of Men Behaving Worse Than Hyenas’: Nidhhi Agerwal Manhandled at Prabhas Starrer ‘The Raja Saab’ Song Launch Event in Hyderabad, Chinmayi Sripada Reacts (Watch Video).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed by Fans at Hyderabad Event – Watch Video

Netizens React to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Viral Video From Hyderabad

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

