Samantha Ruth Prabhu is officially married! The South Indian actress has tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025. A Hindustan Times report confirmed that the couple's intimate wedding ceremony took place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Now, the actress has finally made the joyous news official by sharing heartwarming pictures from her traditional wedding ceremony. In the pictures shared on Instagram, the actress looked elegant in a red saree with a gold border on her big day, while Raj wore a cream kurta. We wish the couple endless happiness and success as they embark on this new phase of life together. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru To Get Married on December 1? Filmmaker’s Ex-Wife Shhyamli De Shares Cryptic Post As Their Wedding Rumours Take Over the Internet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Niidmoru Tie the Knot in Intimate Temple Wedding in Tamil Nadu – See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

