It's official! As ZEE has acquired the satellite rights of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel on August 20 announced this news via Twitter. According to it, the film's south versions will stream on ZEE Kannada, ZEE Telugu, ZEE Tamil and ZEE Keralam. The South film also stars Sanjay Dutt as Adheera.

KGF Chapter 2 Update:

