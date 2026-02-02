Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the "Vada Pao Girl" and a former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, has accused her husband, Yash Dixit, of an extramarital affair. In the emotional video shared on her Instagram, Chandrika Dixit claimed she discovered her husband's infidelity and expressed her heartbreak over the betrayal, along with a video with caption, "Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai.😡🤬😭🤬". The video has since gone viral on social media, amassing over 10 lakh views and 17 thousand likes on Instagram. Bigg Boss OTT3: ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Gera Dixit Confirmed Contestant in Anil Kapoor’s Reality Show; Here’s What You Should Know About Her.

Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Accuses Husband of Cheating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandrika Gera (@chandrika.dixit)

