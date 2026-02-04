The trailer of Do Deewane Seher Mein, presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, has been released, offering a heartfelt look at a modern love story. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, the film moves away from ideal romance and focuses on emotional honesty. Set in a busy city, the story follows two imperfect individuals who slowly learn to understand each other through quiet moments and unspoken emotions. Sharing the trailer online, fans praised the pair’s chemistry, calling it “pure masterpiece” and “so fresh and emotional.” Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and team, the film is slated for theatrical release on February 20, 2026, around 2026 Valentine’s week. Mrunal Thakur Calls Love ‘A Beautiful Feeling’ Amid Dhanush Relationship Rumours (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ Trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Fans Reactions:

(Photo Credit: Zee Studios)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Zee Studios Official). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)