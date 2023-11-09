Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has become the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu, beating Mani Ratnam's epic historical drama Ponniyin Selvan-I. Leo, which released on October 19, has grossed Rs 225 crore in Tamil Nadu. The film has also collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide. FYI, Mani Ratnam's PS-I had minted over Rs 222 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 500 crore globally. Thalapathy Vijay Responds to Shah Rukh Khan’s Sweet Post About Leo, Congratulates SRK and Atlee for Jawan's Box Office Success!

Leo Box Office Update:

Am on a bit of a break, so haven't updated on #Leo. - It is highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu with ~₹225cr. - Crossed ₹400cr in India, sits ~₹410cr in 21 days, crossing Jailer. - Crossed ₹600cr Worldwide, sits ~₹605cr in 21 days, will cross Jailer in a day or two. — Jatinder (charlie) (@meJat32) November 9, 2023

