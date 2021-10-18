Silambarasan aka STR’s film Maanaadu was scheduled to be released in theatres during the time of Diwali, however, the makers have confirmed that it’s out of the race. There are several major films releasing on November 4 and to avert clashes this decision has been taken. Also, the technical team will get more time to fine tune its product. Maanaadu will now be releasing on November 25 in theatres and with that it can enjoy solo release and can have better results at the box office. Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, and bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, the film will also star Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead and SJ Suryah as the antagonist.

Maanaadu Release Date Postponed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)