A T20 specialist, former Australia opener Chris Lynn, created Big Bash League history, becoming the first batter to score 4,000 runs in competition history. Lynn achieved his feat during the ongoing Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 match, that too in emphatic fashion, hitting a monstrous six off Xavier Bartlett on the final ball of the fourth over. Lynn is already the all-time highest run-getter in BBL, and now has surpassed the 4000-run mark in 131 matches, which include a solitary hundred and 31 half-centuries. Interestingly, Lynn's 31st fifty came in the ongoing Heat vs Strikers match, where the opener took 30 balls to the milestone, with his side chasing 122. BBL 2025-26: Perth Scorchers Players Push Uber Taxi to Stadium After Pre-Match Breakdown, Video Goes Viral.

Chris Lynn Creates History

Lynny delivers fireworks on NYE becoming the first player to 4,000 runs 👏 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/bGd4NZYCk6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2025

