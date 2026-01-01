A warehouse worker was crushed to death in a tragic industrial accident in Tamil Nadu’s Arani on Tuesday, December 30, after attempting to stop a runaway lorry by hand. The incident occurred at an old cardboard storage facility and was captured on CCTV footage that surfaced online on Wednesday. According to visuals, the lorry, parked on a slight incline, began rolling backward during routine operations. In a desperate attempt to prevent damage, the worker stood behind the vehicle, but the lorry gained momentum and pinned him between another parked truck. Despite coworkers rushing to help, he died on the spot. Police have launched an investigation, suspecting improper braking or safety lapses. Rampur Road Accident: Overloaded Lorry Overturns on Bolero SUV After Colliding with Divider in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Dies (Disturbing Video).

