Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passed away on September 28. She was reportedly suffering from age-related ailments since a long time. There are several celebs from the Telugu industry who have expressed their heartfelt condolences including Chiranjeevi, Nithiin and many others. Mahesh Babu’s Mother Indira Devi Dies; Funeral to Take Place at Mahaprasthanam Today.

Chiranjeevi

శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ 🙏, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

Kona Venkat

Very sad to know that #IndiraDevi garu passed away.. In this hour of grief, My heart felt condolences to super star #Krishna garu and @urstrulyMahesh Om shanti 🙏 — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) September 28, 2022

Director Bobby

Saddened about the Passing away of #Indira Amma, May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to Superstar #Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the family for their great loss. — Bobby (@dirbobby) September 28, 2022

Surender Reddy

Deeply saddened by the demise of Indira Devi Garu. My deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulymahesh garu and the entire family. — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) September 28, 2022

Nithiin

Heartbreaking to learn about the sudden demise of Indira Garu. Sending my deepest condolences to Mahesh Babu Garu and his family..may her soul rest in peace..🙏 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) September 28, 2022

Sampath Nandi

Rest in peace Indira Devi Garu.. Deepest condolences.. Praying for strength to Superstar Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh garu & family 🙏🏾 Om Shanti🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0oO9wnVyhA — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)