Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi was suffering from age-related ailments since a long time. She passed away on September 28 at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. Ghattamaneni family mentioned in their statement that her mortal remains would be kept at Padmalaya Studios from 9am to 12pm and her funeral will take place at Mahaprasthanam later today. Mahesh Babu Shares Picture of His Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Daughter Sitara, Mother Indira Devi and Pens an Adorable Note on International Women’s Day 2022.

Indira Devi Passes Away

Superstar #Krishna Gari wife, #MaheshBabu's mother #Indira Devi Garu passed away today at 4 AM due to health related problems. To offer final respects, her mortal remains will be at Padmalaya Studios from 9 AM - 12 PM After that funeral will be held at Maha Prasthanam pic.twitter.com/JfamYS0uPC — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)