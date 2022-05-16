The makers of Major are all set to release a romantic single from the film titled “Oh Isha”. Sai Manjrekar, who plays the character Isha in this Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial, is paired opposite Adivi Sesh in the film. He’d be seen playing the titular role, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The song “Oh Isha” will be released on May 18 at 4.05pm. Major Trailer Out! Adivi Sesh As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Recreates How 26/11 Martyr Sacrificed His Life To Save Others (Watch Video).

Major Song Oh Isha

