Giants Inter Miami CF are set to be hosted by FC Cincinnati in their Major League Soccer 2025 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals match. The MLS 2025 fixture is scheduled to be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The match begins at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, November 24. Unfortunately, with MLS 2025 having no broadcast partner in India, fans here will not be able to watch Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati live telecast. However, MLS 2025 live streaming viewing options are available in India. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Eastern Conference Semi-Finals live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have a MLS season pass. MLS Cup 2025: Lionel Messi’s Brace Helps Inter Miami Qualify for Maiden Eastern Conference Semi-Finals With 4–0 Victory Over Nashville SC (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

MLS 2025: Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Match Details

