Mani Ratnam is one of the ace filmmakers of Indian Cinema, predominantly known for his works in Kollywood. On the occasion of his 66th birthday, fans have extended him heartfelt wishes on Twitter. From sharing sweet birthday notes to pictures and videos of his works from some of his popular films, Twitterati has shared the best greetings for the writer-director-producer. Let’s take a look at some of the posts below. Ponniyin Selvan: It's a Wrap For Mani Ratnam's Epic Starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Perfect Way To Wish The Filmmaker

A Legend

Happy Birthday 🎉 LEGEND Mani Ratnam Sir🌟 U are a gem of Tamil Cine Industry ‼️#HBDManiRatnam #PonniyinSelvan #HBDManiRathnam pic.twitter.com/U6VeAMJBmq — KαтнιrαναN 🕷️ (@itz_maacho) June 2, 2022

Some Of His Classics

#HBDManiRatnam

#HBDManiRatnam Happy birthday to My Favorite Mani Rathnam Sir ❣️ Waiting for #PonniyinSelvan 😍 pic.twitter.com/cNuxWuLIjE — Manoj Kumar (@ManojKu25671594) June 2, 2022

A Classic Filmmaker

Happy Birthday to the master of modern day indian cinema #ManiRatnam 5 decades of masterclass film making . Still many more decades to come . Wishing you good health and bless us with more and more of ur timeless cult classics #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam #HBDManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/KY1bSp1QKy — VENGEANCE (@ShamRahmaniac) June 2, 2022

