The cat is finally out of the bag! As South film, Merise Mersie's release date is finally out. The romantic movie is all set to release on the big screens on August 6, 2021. The makers as well as the leads Dinesh Tej and Shweta Avasthi shared the news on social media.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)