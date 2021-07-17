The cat is finally out of the bag! As South film, Merise Mersie's release date is finally out. The romantic movie is all set to release on the big screens on August 6, 2021. The makers as well as the leads Dinesh Tej and Shweta Avasthi shared the news on social media.
Check It Out:
#MeriseMersie ✨ Will Hit the Screens On Aug 6th
Grand Release By @PicturesPVR
🌟ing @idineshtej @imShwetaAvasthi
💰 #VenkateshKothuri @KothuriMovies
📣 @TheSaiSatish pic.twitter.com/Vbo1AKizdc
— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) July 17, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)