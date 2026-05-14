Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Booked Over Alleged Derogatory Language in Viral Video

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Chandigarh police have registered an FIR against former India cricketer Yograj Singh following a viral clip from the web series Lukkhe. The actor, who is also Yuvraj Singh's father, has been accused of using 'alleged derogatory' remarks against women during a scene in the web series, which has gone viral on social media. The case was filed at Sector 36 police station under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. The alleged 17-second clip, depicting a police station interaction, has sparked significant public backlash regarding the portrayal of women in digital media. You Can Follow Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.

FIR Registered Against Yograj Singh

Former Indian cricketer and actor Yograj Singh has been booked in Chandigarh over alleged derogatory remarks against women made in a viral clip from a web series. According to police sources, FIR has been registered at Sector 36 Police Station, Chandigarh, under Section 79 of… pic.twitter.com/GJB0e4IHpu — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026

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