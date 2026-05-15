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Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has called out British Airways on X after losing his luggage at a London airport, accusing the airline of poor service and failing to respond to his complaint. "Lost my luggages at London Airport. Poor service @British_Airways. Raised a complaint too but no response," Yadav posted on the social media platform, sparking immediate attention from his massive fanbase. British Airways responded to the viral post within an hour, writing, "Hi Elvish. We're sorry you're having this experience. Please send us a DM with as much information as possible so we can take a look," also requesting his full name and contact details for data protection purposes. The matter is currently being resolved privately. Elvish Yadav Death Threat: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Winner Receives INR 10 Crore Extortion Threat Via WhatsApp From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Gurugram Police Launch Probe.

Elvish Yadav Loses Luggage at London Airport

Hi Elvish. We're sorry you're having this experience. Please send us a DM with as much information as possible so we can take a look. We'll also need you to confirm your full name and contact details. We may need to ask you a few more questions for data protection. Chelsea https://t.co/L1epyfzysM — British Airways (@British_Airways) May 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Elvish Yadav). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).