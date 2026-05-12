‘TN 07 CM 2026’: Viral Number Plate From ‘GOAT’ Sets Internet Ablaze After Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM (Video)
Thalapathy Vijay has made history by taking oath as Tamil Nadu’s CM on May 10, 2026, after his party TVK won 108 seats. Fans are stunned by an uncanny 'prophecy' in his 2024 film 'GOAT', where his car featured the plate 'TN 07 CM 2026'.
A scene from Thalapathy Vijay’s 2024 blockbuster The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), showing the actor driving a car with the number plate "TN 07 CM 2026", has gone massively viral after he took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026. Fans are calling the cinematic detail an uncanny "prophecy", with many interpreting "TN 07 CM 2026" as a subtle nod to his political journey. Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the April 2026 Assembly elections with 108 seats. Though short of a majority, TVK formed the government with support from the Congress and outside backing from parties including IUML, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK, paving the way for the actor-turned-politician to become the state’s new Chief Minister and end decades of Dravidian duopoly. Vijay Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Ends 6-Decade Dravidian Parties Dominance (Watch Video).
Fact or Foresight? The Uncanny Connection Between Vijay’s GOAT Number Plate and His Election Victory
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).