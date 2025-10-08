Tamil actress Nayanthara's residence at Venus Colony in Alwarpet has been targeted by a fake bomb threat. This comes just five days after a bomb threat was made at the home of her fellow Tamil actors Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. According to reports, an email warning of an explosive device at the Jawan actress' home was sent to the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Chennai on Wednesday (October 8). Upon receiving the threat, the Teynampet police immediately arrived at the actress' residence and conducted a thorough search. Investigation revealed that the bomb threat was a hoax. Currently, the house remains locked as Nayanthara is out filming. ‘Leo’ Actress Trisha Krishnan’s Home Targeted by Bomb Threat; Police Confirm It Was a Hoax.

Tamil Star Nayanthara Receives Bomb Threat

#Nayanthara has received a bomb threat, following similar incidents involving #Vijay & #Trisha. An email warning of an explosive device at Nayanthara's home was sent to the DGP office in #Chennai. However, the search concluded that the threat was only a hoax, as in previous cases pic.twitter.com/YW5wtL70GL — Hyderabad Times (@HydTimes) October 8, 2025

