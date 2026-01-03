India's ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya showcased his brute strength during the ongoing Baroda vs Vidarbha VHT 2025-26 match, notching up his maiden List-A off 68 balls, which saw the star smash 34 runs in 1 over to move from 66 to 100. Pandya mauled Vidarbha's spinner Parth Rekhade for five consecutive sixes and a four in the bowler's eighth over, to complete his maiden century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In 119 List-A matches, Pandya has scored 2382 runs, which include one century and 13 half-centuries. Pandya's coming into form bears good news for Team India, who will look to defend their title in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup next month. Hardik Pandya Slams Maiden List-A Hundred, Achieves Feat During Baroda vs Vidarbha VHT 2025-26 Match

Hardik Pandya Goes Berserk

6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,4⃣ 🔥 A maiden List A 💯 brought up in some style 🔥 Hardik Pandya was on 66 off 62 balls against Vidarbha...and then he went berserk in the 39th over to complete his 100, smashing five sixes and a four 💪 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/MFFOqaBuhP#VijayHazareTrophy… pic.twitter.com/pQwvwnI7lb — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Domestic). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)