Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, known for setting couple goals, have once again mesmerised fans with their elegant appearance in ethnic attire. This power couple exudes grace and charm as they embrace traditional clothing, showcasing their impeccable sense of style. The filmmaker-producer donned a mundu and shirt, perfectly coordinating his look with wife Nayanthara. The actress stunned in a lilac colour saree, elegantly accessorised with layered neckpieces, jhumkas and a low bun adorned with flowers. Nayanthara Cherishes Moments With Vignesh Shivan and Their Twins! Check Out the New Pics of the Adorable Family.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)