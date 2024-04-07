Nayanthara has been sharing multiple pictures and videos, dispelling rumours about any marital issues with Vignesh Shivan. Speculation arose when the actress unfollowed her husband on Instagram. However, her recent posts feature cherished moments with Vignesh and their twins, Uyir and Ulag, showcasing the doting parents enjoying quality time with their baby boys. Nayanthara Enjoys Boating With Her ’Boys' Uyir and Ulag During the Sunset for a Perfect Weekend (Watch Video).

Nayanthara And Her Family

