Well, the cat is out of the bag! Project K is no longer the name of the film that Nag Ashwin is making with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It is now christened as Kalki 2898 AD, and the makers have unveiled a small teaser at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 that was also dropped on YouTube. The teaser shows a futuristic dystopia where Prabhas' character plays some sort of a superhero who could be Kalki - Lord Vishnu's tenth avatar, while Deepika Padukone looks intriguing in her short hair. Amitabh Bachchan also appears in a interesting getup covered in bandages, and giving competition to Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan in similar getup. Even Tamil actor Pasupathy gets a prominent space in the teaser. Also did we spot Saswata Chatterjee as a villain in the teaser? Sorry, but no Kamal Haasan here! Ahead of Project K Launch at San Diego Comic-Con Kamal Haasan Receives Sweet Welcome From Fans With Flowers and Cheers.

Watch the Glimpse of Project K:

