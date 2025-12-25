Actor Akshay Kumar surprised fans on Christmas 2025 by unveiling the first glimpse of his upcoming comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle. Taking to social media, the actor shared a 31-second video and announced that the film has officially wrapped its shoot. The fun teaser features the film’s massive ensemble cast and shows two versions of Akshay, one older and one younger, seemingly leading two different groups. The clip includes familiar faces like Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Johnny Lever, Disha Patani, Mukesh Tiwari and several others, adding to the excitement. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome To The Jungle! It’s a wrap, people! Never have I ever been part of something so big.” He also confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas in 2026, calling it a special gift for fans. ‘18 Years and Still an All-Time Favourite’: Akshay Kumar Recreates His Iconic ‘Ek Uncha Lamba Kad’ With Disha Patani in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, Fondly Remembers ‘Queen Katrina’ (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

