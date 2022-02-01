The makers of Ravi Teja's Telugu movie Ramarao on Duty have dropped an update with regards to the action thriller. As of now, the movie which was earlier supposed to hit the big screens on March 25 might also release on April 15, considering the situation in the industry.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)