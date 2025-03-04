Tamil star Suriya recently suffered a leg injury during the filming of his upcoming film Sardar 2. The unfortunate incident took place during the filming of a crucial action sequence in Mysuru. Following the accident, the Kaithi actor was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he received medical attention. According to the latest media reports, Karthi has been advised to take rest for a week for full recovery. In light of this, the makers of Sardar 2 have decided to call off the shooting and will resume work once Karthi recovers from his injury. Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar 2 also stars Rajisha Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles. ‘Meiyazhagan’ Potato Cut 2.0: Fan Restores Karthi and Arvind Swami’s Tamil Film to Its Original Theatrical Glory – Here’s How You Can Watch It!.

Karthi Suffers Leg Injury on ‘Sardar 2’ Set

