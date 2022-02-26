Ramarao on Duty is the upcoming film starring Ravi Teja in the titular role. Written and directed by Sarath Mandava, the makers of the upcoming action drama have released a poster in which the film’s lead actor is seen in a kick-ass avatar. The makers have confirmed that the film’s teaser will be out on March 1.

Ramarao On Duty Teaser Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)