Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser, which will be released tomorrow, April 8. The actress recently celebrated her birthday and is enjoying a vacation after wrapping up her busy schedule. On April 7, the Pushpa 2 actress took to her social media to share a post expressing her understanding of life. Sharing two sunny side pictures from her vacation, Rashmika posted a long note. She wrote, "Live every day like it’s your last! I know it sounds like one of those boring quotes... We all have bills to pay, earn our respect, achieve our goals and dreams, work hard, study hard, submit assignments before deadlines and have successful careers... Or be the 1st in our class or become a rich and wealthy person. Buy that car or buy this house or get a seat in that college or get scholarships and all of that and in the midst of trying to achieve all of this and more... we forget to do what is most important..." Rashmika made a great point about how we're often too caught up worrying about the future and forget to enjoy the present moment. Rashmika's latest Instagram post caption is nothing short of therapeutic and is a must-read, especially if you're letting go of your happiness. Rashmika Mandanna Strikes Bullseye in Archery Adventure During Vacation, Pushpa 2 Actress Calls It ‘A Fun Day’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Rashmika Mandanna’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

