Veteran actor Ravikumar, known for his work in the Tamil and Malayalam industries, including Avargal (1977), Ullasa Yaathra (1975) and Pagalil Oru Iravu (1979), died at the age of 71 on Friday (April 4). He was undergoing treatment for lung cancer. According to reports, his mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Valasaravakkan in Chennai. According to Cinema Express, the news of his passing was confirmed by his son. His funeral will be held on April 5. Ravikumar was born in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala to Malayalam film producer KMK Menon and actress Bharathi Menon. Manoj Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor and Director Known As ‘Bharat Kumar’ Passes Away at 87.

Veteran Actor Ravikumar Menon No More

Veteran actor Ravikumar Menon, renowned for his role in Anupallavi, has passed away. Those wishing to pay their respects can visit his residence at Flat No. 78, Phase 7, 2nd Floor, BBC City Paark, Porur. #RavikumarMenon pic.twitter.com/yam3o4bMXL — Harish M (@chnmharish) April 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)