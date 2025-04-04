Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar has passed away at the age of 87 today, April 4. Born as Harikrishna Giri Goswami on July 24, 1937, Manoj Kumar was a prominent figure in Hindi cinema. Also known as 'Bharat Kumar,' he was renowned for his patriotic films like Shaheed, Kranti, and other iconic films such as Sanyasi, Santosh, and Purab Aur Paschim, among many others. According to reports, the legendary actor breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was the recipient of the National Film Award and was honored with the Padma Shri in 1992. ‘Darr’ Re-Release: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film To Return to Theatres on April 4.

Manoj Kumar Passes Away

Indian actor and film director Manoj Kumar, particularly known for his patriotic films and the nickname 'Bharat Kumar', passes away at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. pic.twitter.com/nHvvVDT2CY — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025

