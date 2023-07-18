Oommen Chandy, former Kerala Chief Minister, passed away at the age of 79. The Congress veteran died in the wee hours of Tuesday (July 18) in Bengaluru after prolonged illness. Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban has condoled death of Oommen Chandy on Instagram. He paid a heartfelt tribute saying, “A personality that can be said undoubtedly as synonym for selflessness in public and personal life. His demise is a huge loss to the people of Kerala and to me personally.” Oommen Chandy Dies: Former Kerala CM Passes Away at 79.

Kunchacko Boban Pays Tribute To Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

