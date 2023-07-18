Bengaluru, July 18: Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away here in the early hours of Tuesday, his son said.

"Appa has passed away," Oommen Chandy's son posted on Facebook. Oommen Chandy was 79. Balu Dhanorkar Dies: Congress MP From Chandrapur Passes Away at 48.

The Congress veteran was undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru. Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister. Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies: Congress’ Jalandhar MP Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab.

"The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls," Sudhakaran tweeted.

