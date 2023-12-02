In a heartfelt announcement, actor Sheela Rajkumar revealed her separation from husband and fellow actor Thambi Chozhan through a post on X. The brief message, originally composed in Tamil, expressed a departure from their marital relationship with gratitude and love directed at Chozhan. The reason behind their decision remains undisclosed, but Rajkumar's post suggests a mutual and amicable parting. Actress Shalini Announces Separation From Husband With ‘Divorce Photoshoot’; Mullum Malarum Star Explains Reason Behind the Photo Session.

View Sheela's Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)