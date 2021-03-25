The trailer of Mandela is here. It stars Yogi Babu, Sangili Murugan, G.M. Sundar, Sheela Rajkumar, Kanna Ravi and is directed by Madonne Ashwin. It is going to exclusively World Premiere on Star Vijay on April 4, 2021. This is story of a man who lands from overseas to vote but is pulled up for suspicious identity.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

