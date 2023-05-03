Actress Shalini, who is known for her role in Tamil TV serial Mullum Malarum and the reality show Super Show, recently announced separation from her husband and how. She dropped a series of pictures from divorce photoshoot and those pics took internet by storm. She mentioned in her post, “It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause You deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children.” Shalini even faced criticism for such a photo session to which she issued clarification saying, “These photos were not taken for publicity, but rather to send a message to other women who may be in similar situations.” Malayalam Actor Vinayakan Announces Divorce From His Wife on Social Media.

Shalini Tears Pic With Husband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shalini (@shalu2626)

‘Divorced’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shalini (@shalu2626)

The Reason Behind The Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shalini (@shalu2626)

