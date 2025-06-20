Tamil star Suriya, who was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Retro, is gearing up for his next film, Suriya 45. The upcoming project, written and directed by RJ Balaji, marks Suriya's collaboration with Trisha Krishnan after almost two decades since their film Aaru. On the occasion of RJ Balaji's birthday today (June 20), the makers of Suriya 45 officially unveiled the film's title as Karuppu. Taking to their social media handle, Dream Warrior Pictures shared a captivating first look of the upcoming film while wishing the filmmaker on his special day. The poster features a silhouette of Suriya holding a machete against a striking red backdrop, sparking excitement about what to expect from the film. An official release date for Karuppu is yet to be announced. Trisha Krishnan in ‘Suriya 45’: Actress Reunites With Suriya After ‘Aaru’ for RJ Balaji’s Upcoming Film (Watch BTS Video).

First Look Poster of ‘Karuppu’ Dropped on RJ Balaji’s Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Warrior Pictures (@dreamwarriorpictures)

