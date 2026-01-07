Amid the ongoing Censor Row, Thalapathy Vijay's final acting project, Jana Nayagan, has been postponed indefinitely. Taking to their official social media handle on Wednesday (January 7), makers of the pan-India film announced that the movie won't arrive in the theatres on January 9, 2026, due to "unavoidable circumstances". The statement read, "It is with a very heavy heart that we share this update with our valued shareholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control. We deeply understand the anticipation, exvitement and the emotions surrouding this film and this decision has not been any easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team." ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row: Thalapathy Vijay’s Farewell Film Cleared in the UK, H Vinoth’s Tamil Action Thriller Awaits Green Signal From CBFC Ahead of January 9 Release.

