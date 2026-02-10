Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar recently made headlines at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi after a video surfaced showing him reprimanding a group of fans for disruptive behaviour. The actor, who is currently competing in the Asian Le Mans Series as part of the Yas Speed Festival, was seen visibly frustrated as fans mobbed him for photos. In the viral footage, Ajith is surrounded by track officials and support staff attempting to manage a crowd of fans holding up mobile phones. Clearly agitated by the commotion in a high-stakes professional environment, the actor told the group, "Please behave yourself. This is not a theatre." ‘Parasakthi’ Star Sivakarthikeyan Meets Ajith Kumar in Abu Dhabi, Says He Spent an Inspiring Day With Him (See Pics).

Ajith Kumar Snaps at Fans for Misbehaving at Abu Dhabi Racing Event – Watch Video

AK va Tension panrathe ivangaluku Velaya pochu…. 😕 Lets Respect that Man!! pic.twitter.com/5QrLMgTvIE — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 10, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

