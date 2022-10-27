Thalapathy 67 is the upcoming film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring Vijay in the lead. As per reports, Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas, popularly known for his role in the film Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, is doing a character role in Thalapathy 67. However, an official announcement on the same is yet to be made. Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt To Star in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next Alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

Mathew Thomas In Thalapathy 67

#Thalapathy67 update will start rolling from December says @Dir_Lokesh . Latest buzz is that fast rising young Malayalam actor #MathewThomas (#ThannermathanDinangal fame) is doing a character role in #Thalapathy67 . pic.twitter.com/81uzCUscGf — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 26, 2022

