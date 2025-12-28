Tamil superstar Vijay has officially bid an emotional goodbye to acting after an incredible 33-year journey in cinema. The announcement was made at the grand music launch of Jana Nayagan in Malaysia, a moment that left fans deeply moved. The film will now stand as Vijay’s final on-screen appearance before he fully steps into public life and politics. Speaking to a packed crowd, Vijay reflected on his journey from a child artist to one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars. He shared that the decision to leave films was taken after deep thought. Thanking his fans, he said their love turned his small dreams into something far bigger. Vijay also acknowledged facing criticism throughout his career but credited his fans for standing by him through every phase. 'Jana Nayagan' Audio Launch on December 27: Thalapathy Vijay Welcomed With Silat Performance in Malaysia (Watch Video).

Vijay Announces Acting Retirement – See Post

